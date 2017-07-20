PHOTOS: EPA Administrator Pruitt Continues State Action Tour in Minnesota

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt continued his state action tour in Minnesota on Wednesday, visiting with Governor Mark Dayton and John Stine, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and president of the Environmental Council of States, a key EPA partner in protecting the environment and public health.

Following these meetings in the state capitol, Administrator Pruitt convened a roundtable with agricultural stakeholders at the Minnesota AgriGrowth Council where he discussed the agency’s decision to re-evaluate the 2015 “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule and seek to provide regulatory certainty for Minnesota farmers and land owners. In Minnesota, the agriculture industry provides more than 340,000 jobs.

“The 2015 WOTUS rule created regulatory uncertainty and threatened economic growth,” said Administrator Pruitt. “By re-visiting this rule, we are helping ensure waters are kept clean, without unnecessarily harming jobs or the economy. I am grateful for the oppertunity to sit down with Governor Dayton and find way EPA and Minnesota can work together to protect our natural resources.”

“We’re pleased Administrator Pruitt has traveled to Minnesota to hear directly from Minnesota farmers and agribusiness leaders regarding their concerns over the 2015 WOTUS rule,” Minnesota AgriGrowth Executive Director Perry Aasness stated. “AgriGrowth supports EPA’s decision to re-evaluate the WOTUS rule, and is encouraged that Adminstrator Pruitt is committed to working with Minnesota and U.S. agriculture as the agency moves forward with its re-evaluation and any future modifications to WOTUS.”

During his time in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, Administrator Pruitt spoke with CBS Minnesota about his state action tour.

Photos:

U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt addresses stakeholders at the Minnesota AgriGrowth. See photo

U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton. See photo

U.S. EPA Administrator talks with WCCO radio. See photo

