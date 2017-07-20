Nissan Altima named 2017 Strategic Vision Total Quality Impact (TQI) winner in Mid-size Car segment

Nissan today announced that the 2017 Altima has been named the top scoring mid-size car in the Strategic Vision Total Quality Impact (TQI) Awards. The 2017 Altima had a total evaluation score of 606 out of a possible 1,000 – more than 60 points above the segment average.

Strategic Vision’s 23rd annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 42,000 Jul.-Dec. new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. The TQI rating system allows owners to fully reflect their experiences with their vehicles, including tangible aspects such as acceleration and visibility, intangible aspects such as vehicle image, emotional aspects and involvement, as well as a comprehensive survey of the number and severity of the vehicle problems reported.

According to the study results, Altima stood out in categories such as seat comfort, interior design, thoughtful engineering and interior versatility. Quoting an Altima owner from the study: “I have fallen in love with how beautiful this car looks. Everything on the exterior is really a plus because the journey begins on the inside and with how much you will enjoy the experience of driving this vehicle.”

The study editors added: “Most importantly, (Altima) delivers what its buyers hope for when they purchase. This kind of emotional delivery leads to greater loyalty later down the road.”

Altima is Nissan’s second best-selling model, following the Nissan Rogue, selling nearly 150,000 units in the first six month of 2017. It was redesigned for the 2016 model year and has added a new Altima SR Midnight Edition for 2017. The Midnight Edition features black 18-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, Remote Engine Start[1] and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

Beginning in June 2017, Altima 2.5 SV, 2.5 SL and 3.5 SL grades added Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)[2] and Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)[3] as standard equipment.

“The 2017 Altima anchors Nissan’s sedan lineup, offering the style, performance, technology – and award-winning quality – that was recognized by owners participating in the Strategic Vision TQI study,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, Nissan Chief Marketing Manager & Marketing Operations. “We are particularly pleased by the high rankings Altima received from Gen Y buyers, helping push it to the top of the mid-size car segment.”

The 2017 Altima is available in a choice of five models – 2.5 S, 2.5 SR, 2.5 SV, 2.5 SL and 3.5 SL. The four 2.5-liter models feature a 179-horsepower 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder engine, while 3.5-liter Altima SL offers a 270-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6. Both engines are matched with a standard smooth and efficient Xtronic transmission with enhanced third-generation D-Step Shift logic.

Fuel economy[4] for 2.5-liter models is rated at an estimated 27 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined (26 city/37 mpg highway/30 mpg combined for 2.5 SR). The Altima 3.5-liter V6-equipped SL model offers estimated fuel economy of 22 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.

Available safety/convenience features, in addition to Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)[1] and Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)[2], include radar-based Blind Sport Warning (BSW)[5], Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)[6] and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)[7].

For photography and information about the complete lineup of 2017 Nissan vehicles, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

----------------------------

1. State laws may apply; review local laws before using.

2. Forward Emergency Braking is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner’s Manual for details.

3. PFCW is intended to warn you before a collision occurs; it cannot prevent a collision. Speed and other limitations apply. See Owner’s Manual for details.

4. EPA Fuel Economy Estimate 22 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, 26 combined for 3.5 SL. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only.

5. Not a substitute for proper lane change procedures. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you.

6. ICC is not a collision avoidance system or warning device. Designed to use limited braking. Failure to apply the brakes could result in an accident.

7. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. May not detect all moving vehicles. Speed and other limitations apply. See Owner’s Manual for details.