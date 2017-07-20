Honda to Donate Funds for Every "Like" of New Video Featuring Children and ASIMO

Honda is inviting its fans on social media to help raise awareness and funds for the new Honda Center for Gait Analysis and Mobility Enhancement at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Honda said today that it will donate $1 for every “Like” or “Share” of a new video of young patients interacting with Honda’s ASIMO, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, during a special appearance at the hospital. The video will be posted on Facebook:

http://honda.us/Mobility as well as Honda’s CSR, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On June 20, 2017, Honda donated $1 million to establish the all-new Honda Center for Gait Analysis and Mobility Enhancement at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The Center will seek innovative ways to help young patients overcome conditions that limit mobility such as birth defects, disease or injury. The new center will also conduct spine motion analysis, sports performance programs and injury prevention programs. In addition, it will conduct extensive research in prosthetic and wheelchair development, with the mission of improving the mobility of all children.

Honda said it would donate up to an additional $50,000 to the Center as a result of the social media campaign to encourage “Likes,” and “Shares.”

The new video, filmed during a special visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by Honda’s ASIMO, chronicles young Brynn Fraser, an 8-year-old patient of Dr. Kevin E. Klingele M.D., chief of Orthopedic Surgery and surgical director of Sports Medicine at Nationwide. The young patient continues to work hard to overcome serious birth defects and his touching story, along with his unique opportunity to join his fellow patients in meeting ASIMO for the first time, will help bring attention to the important area of gait and spine analysis.

“We hope everyone who sees this video will be inspired by the passion and determination of the doctors and staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Jeffrey Smith, vice president of Corporate Communications for Honda North America. “When we saw these young patients’ positive reaction to Honda’s ASIMO, we wanted to create an opportunity for others to join us in supporting this new effort to help children with mobility issues.”

Watch video

About Honda

Honda seeks to be a company that society wants to exist, creating products and technologies that improve the lives of people while minimizing the environmental impacts of its products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future for society.

Honda is also committed to making positive contributions to the communities where we do business, to socially responsible business practices and to the promotion of diversity in our workforce. From our involvement in STEM education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities to our support of pediatric brain tumor research, and support of volunteer efforts by Honda associates, including environmental cleanup activities, Honda believes in giving back to the communities where we live and work. Find out more at csr.honda.com.