Samsung’s ‘Crystal Vue™’ Ultrasound Imaging Technology Features on the Cover of the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Samsung Medison, a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, today announced that its diagnostic imaging technology for women’s health ‘Crystal Vue™’ is featured on the cover of the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AJOG) in the July edition.

Crystal Vue™, one of the flagship features of Samsung’s premium WS80A ultrasound system, is an advanced 3D volume rendering technology that enables users to assess detailed information of internal and external structures of the fetus or uterus.

“Samsung’s ultrasound technology continues to be recognized by leading academic journals around the world,” said Insuk Song, Vice President of the Health & Medical Equipment of Samsung Electronics. “Along with Crystal Vue™ and other innovative features such as Crystal Vue Flow™, E-Cervix™, 5D Heart Color™, IOTA-ADNEX, we are focusing on offering clinical value as the industry‘s leading diagnostic solution provider.”

AJOG selected a clinical case* by Sa Ra Lee, MD, PhD in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ewha Womans University College of Medicine in Korea, and included a clinical image of transvaginal ultrasonography obtained by Samsung’s Crystal Vue™. The 3D image clearly visualizes the internal and external contours of the urinary bladder and dilated distal ureter obstructed with a ureteral stone at the ureterovesical junction.

“Transvaginal pelvic ultrasonography provides clear images of the pelvic organs, helping the evaluation of women with gynecological symptoms,” said Sa Ra Lee in her study. “The use of three-dimensional reconstructed images by adding the recently developed post-rendering techniques can provide additional information in the evaluation of the lower urinary system.”

The function was also showcased in the May issue of AJOG in a case of cesarean scar pregnancy by Sa Ra Lee, as well as featuring on the cover of Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology (UOG) as the picture of the month in both the March 2016 and April 2017 editions of the publication. With WS80A’s installments in the world, Samsung is actively enhancing its brand with the technology’s clinical usability.

*This article was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Vol. 217, Sa Ra Lee, MD, PhD; Ha Na Yoon, MD, PhD, Ureteral stone diagnosed with 3-dimensional transvaginal ultrasonography, Page No. 88.e1~e2, Copyright Elsevier (2017).