Verizon provides updated unaudited historical financial information following data center sale completion
On May 1, 2017, Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) completed the sale of certain data centers in the United States and Latin America (“Data Centers”) to Equinix, Inc.
As a convenience to investors, we are providing unaudited historical financial information for each of the past eight quarters reflecting the reclassification of the historical results associated with the Data Centers from the Wireline segment operating results to Corporate and Other. Accordingly, for all periods presented, the historical Wireline segment operating results do not include the actual historical results of the Data Centers. No proforma impacts to the Wireline segment resulting from the Data Center sale are reflected herein.
This information is available on the Verizon Investor website at www.verizon.com/about/investors/financial-reporting.
