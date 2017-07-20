Pfizer Completes License Agreement For The Exclusive Commercialization Rights In Europe For CRESEMBA (isavuconazole), A Novel Treatment For Potentially Life-Threatening Fungal Infections Among Immunocompromised Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:BSLN), an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of anti-infective and oncological medicines, today announced they have completed the licensing agreement whereby Pfizer has obtained the exclusive commercialization rights in Europe to CRESEMBA (isavuconazole), a novel anti-fungal treatment for adult patients with diagnosed invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, two serious infections associated with high morbidity and mortality among immunocompromised patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will have exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, where it is currently available. These rights do not extend to the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland). In addition, Pfizer will be responsible for additional CRESEMBA launches, predominantly in Europe, which are expected throughout 2017 and 2018. Basilea will remain the marketing authorization holder for the European Union.

Today, Pfizer is a leading global provider of anti-infective medicines, offering patients access to a diverse portfolio of more than 80 products. Since its pioneering work on penicillin in the 1940s, Pfizer has been actively engaged in the research and development of innovative medicines, policies and educational programs to address the evolving needs of patients and physicians in the area of infectious diseases. In December 2016, Pfizer completed the acquisition of AstraZeneca PLC’s small molecule anti-infective business, which includes both marketed agents and clinical development assets primarily outside the United States.