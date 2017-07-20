Successful debut: Positive tests for the new BMW M8 GTE at the Lausitzring

Last week’s three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new BMW M8 GTE. Following the roll-out on 1st July at BMW Plant Dingolfing, this was the first test outing for the BMW M8 GTE. BMW works driver Martin Tomczyk (GER) alternated at the wheel with BMW DTM driver Maxime Martin (BEL). BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt also attended the test.

“To see the BMW M8 GTE on the racetrack makes me very proud. Everyone involved has done a magnificent job in recent months to allow us to reach this milestone in the development of our new flagship for the GT racing scene,” said Marquardt. “In the first instance, the purpose of a test like this is obviously to get to know the car. In this regard, greater emphasis is placed on the safety aspect than performance. However, the first impression of the BMW M8 GTE out on the track is a very positive one.”

Outings in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IWSC) in North America are planned for the newly-developed car in 2018. Before then, the BMW M8 GTE will undergo many more tests at racetracks in Europe and North America to ensure it is ideally prepared for its race debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona (USA) in January. The highlight of the 2018 WEC season will once again be the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA).

“Firstly, I feel very honoured to have been able to drive at the first real test of the BMW M8 GTE on the racetrack,” said Tomczyk after the three days of testing at the Lausitzring. “I had great fun with the car. The BMW M8 GTE is good to drive from the outset, and it is easy for us drivers to work out the way it handles, which is important. We got a lot of kilometres under our belt, and gathered a lot of data. We also took our first steps with regard to performance, which is by no means a given at a first test. We will obviously work more intensively on that at the coming tests, and will build on the strong basis we established here at the Lausitzring.”