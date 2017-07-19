Championing New Cinematic Voices and Filmmaking in a Post-Truth Era at The TIFF 2017 Industry Conference

TIFFunveiled today an early glimpse of the 2017 TIFF Industry Conference. The six-day conference will tackle the ramifications of filmmaking at a time of travel bans and NAFTA renegotiation, and will explore the challenges and opportunities new filmmakers encounter.

“We are using the Conference’s international platform to focus on topics that are top-of-mind for attendees,” said Kathleen Drumm, Director, TIFF Industry. “"We will foster the industry-wide conversation on how to create diversity in key creative and decision-making roles, and offer a podium to high-profile disruptors and provocateurs.”

TIFF Moguls champions the industry’s game-changers and innovators. The programme will launch with an onstage interview with prolific and lionhearted producer Cassian Elwes (Dallas Buyers Club, Blue Valentine and Lee Daniels’ The Butler), who will discuss storytelling and bringing seemingly impossible films to life. The outspoken Anna Serner (CEO, Swedish Film Institute) will outline a vision that has delivered gender equity in her home industry, while influencing policy in countries around the world.

The Guardian TIFF Talks return this year with a series of onstage conversations featuring Peter Bradshaw and major industry players, including UK production company Working Title, which has a history of box-office hits and award-winning films, like Baby Driver, Les Misérables, Senna, Love Actually, Fargo and the Bridget Jones trilogy.

The Conference will also feature a panel of legal experts who will weigh in on cross-border relations and the impact on Canada-US screen co-ventures, amidst the uncertainty of trade discussions and travel restrictions.

New to the Conference is Foundations, a programming strand designed as a tool kit for up-and-comers. It will include hands-on workshops, talks, and trade shows focused on creative and business development. Emerging talent will receive roadmaps on navigating the legalities of co-ventures and immigration law; information on grants, international funding and music licensing; and tips on assembling a strong team on a micro-budget.

TIFF will present curated networking opportunities via an expanded Breakfast at TIFF series, with events hosted by agencies from around the world, including Telefilm Canada, South Africa’s NFVF, German Films, New Zealand Film Commission, Caribbean Tales, CinemaChile, Unifrance and Sodec. Access will be determined by the focus of each event, and a signup process will apply. The popular Connections strand returns with a focus on co-productions, primetime, documentary, short film, and new technology. Displaying a continued commitment to expand gender parity in the industry, TIFF will provide a special programme of one-to-one meetings. Signups will open on August 22.

TIFF Industry Conference

The Festival’s Industry Conference is an inspiring professional development opportunity for delegates to experience high-profile speakers, provocative panel discussions, and user-friendly presentations designed to help build resourceful, innovative and financially sustainable business practices. The Conference takes place September 8 to 13.

Doc Conference

The Doc Conference is back for its ninth year and promises a lineup featuring stirring conversations that cover both craft and business with filmmakers in Official Selection. The Doc Conference takes place Tuesday, September 12. Speakers will be announced in August.

Additional TIFF Industry Conference guests and events will be announced next month.

Online industry registration for the Toronto International Film Festival is now open. There are five pass types, each offering access to the Industry Conference and Doc Conference. Online registration closes August 25. To learn more about passes and price points, visit http://tiff.net/industry.

About TIFF

