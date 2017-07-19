Tata Network Forum organizes Ethics Conclave 2017

Tata Network Forum in collaboration with Ethics department Tata Steel organized an Ethics Conclave 2017 on 17th July 2017. The event was organized at Steellenium Hall. Mr S Padmanabhan, Group CHRO, Tata Sons Limited was the keynote speaker during the programme. The event was attended by Senior Leaders from various Tata Group of companies based at Jamshedpur.

Mr T V Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, India & SEA, while setting the context spoke about the importance of Leadership, Trust and Ethics in an organisation. He delved over how leadership should demonstrate, and how should leaders walk the talk. He further said that Ethics has many aspects such as respectful workplace, integrity etc. The theme for this year Ethics month is ’Respectful workplace’, Hence the role of Leadership is to ensure that respect and dignity is maintained at the workplace.

Mr S Padmanabhan, Group Chief HR Officer, Tata Sons, delivered the keynote address. He traced the history of ’Leadership with Trust’ in the Tata Group, often lifting examples from the exemplary leadership of J N Tata, JRD Tata.

There was also a Panel discussion on Enriching ethical culture: The discussion revolved around key aspects like human behaviour, changing leadership roles, the dilemmas of decision-making, etc .

Mr Allan Burby, Advisor, Business Ethics, Tata Management Training Centre was the moderator of the session. Mr J Singh, Visiting Professor, XLRI, Ms Indrani Ghosh, Principal Consultant & Delivery Partner, TCS. Mr Rajnarayan, Chief, Human Resource Officer, Titan Company Limited, Mr Nanda Rackanchath, Chief Ethics Counsellor, Chief Human Resources officer, Tata Chemical, Mr Sudhir Dalvi, Chief Ethics Counsellor, Head Internal Audit and Risk Management, Tata Motors Limited were the guest speakers during the discussion.

The panel discussion was followed by a session with Fr Oswald AJ Mascarenhas, SJ, Jrd Tata Chair Professor of Business Ethics, XLRI.

A session on ‘Best Practices ‘was also organized towards the end of the function. The speakers for the session was Ms Sukanya Gopinath, Head, Ethics Management, Titan Company Limited and Mr Ashok Lodh, Head Operations and Local Ethics Counsellor, Tata Power.

About Tata Network Forums

Tata Network Forum (TNF) is a knowledge sharing platform comprising senior group-level leadership and aimed at fostering the spirit of business excellence across Tata companies worldwide. Facilitated by the Tata Business Excellence Group (TBExG), TNFs based across the globe organise events to promote closer interaction and higher knowledge sharing and learning within the regional Tata companies on a continual basis.

A robust and effective platform, TNFs are leveraged by Tata companies to engage in information exchange, training and collaborative activities, to showcase events and put forth important marketing communication. They are also a channel for dissemination of group-level senior leader communication.

Currently, the Tata Network Forum has 10 chapters in Europe, North America, China, Africa, South East Asia, MENA and India. Each region has a dedicated Chairman, Convener and TBExG Coordinator to give advice and direction in the context of business excellence and ethical beha