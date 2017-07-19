Bridgestone Corporation Named to Two New ESG Indexes

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced it has been named to two new Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) indexes developed by MSCI*1, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN). Bridgestone was among companies recognized for strong commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility.

These indexes are based on the MSCI Japan IMI Top 500 Index, a parent index, which includes large, mid and small-cap securities in the Japanese markets. The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index is designed to highlight companies with strong ESG performance. As of June 2017, 251 companies have been included in the index.

The MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index is designed to recognize companies that exhibit a commitment to promoting and maintaining the empowerment of women among their workforce. As of June 2017, 212 companies have been included in the index.

These represent two of three indexes that the Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan (GPIF)*2, one of the world’s largest pension funds, has selected as benchmarks for their ESG investment strategy.

Bridgestone has also been included in the following sustainability/ESG indexes:

－Dow Jones Sustainability World Index（DJSI World）

－Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index（DJSI Asia Pacific）

Founded on its mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality,” the Bridgestone Group recognizes there is important business value in contributing to the development of society. As a global leader in the tire and rubber industries, Bridgestone aims for sustainable growth as a company that contributes to the creation of a sustainable society, while embracing our responsibility to future generations.

In March, Bridgestone unveiled a refined global CSR commitment, “Our Way to Serve,” centered around three priority areas: Mobility, People and Environment. The new commitment builds upon a decade of progress and learning via Bridgestone’s initial CSR program. “Our Way to Serve” reflects the company’s longstanding philosophy of Serving Society with Superior Quality and a recognition that the best companies not only perform for their stakeholders, but also contribute to a better world.

*1. MSCI

MSCI is the world’s largest provider of ESG research and indexes and currently has more than $58 billion in assets benchmarked to its ESG indexes.

*2. The Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan (GPIF)

The GPIF shall manage and invest the Reserve Funds of the Government Pension Plans entrusted by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan. The value of investment assets at the end of fiscal 2016 is 144,903.4 billion yen.

