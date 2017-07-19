Disney Lovers - Two New Cruise Ships

“Great News, Disney Cruise Line is again growing its cruise business with agreements to build two new cruise ships, each of them showcasing the spectacular family entertainment, enchanting storytelling and unmatched service that only Disney can deliver,” said Thomas DeSimone, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of bestcruiserates.com

The Disney Cruise Line has entered into an agreement with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The work calls for the new ships to be completed in 2021 and 2023.

While design plans, ship names and itineraries are still under development, the Walt Disney Imagineering crew is already dreaming up awsome new innovations that will be one of a kind fun and exclusively Disney. Each new cruise ship will be approximately 135,000 gross tons – a little larger than the newest Disney Cruise Line ships, the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy – and each is currently designed to include about 1,250 guest staterooms.

Since first setting course in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has been an industry leader in innovation and game-changing cruise experiences. For instance, with the launch of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy ships in 2011 and 2012, the company introduced several firsts for the cruise line industry, including a water coaster at sea (AquaDuck) and virtual reality portholes in the interior staterooms (Magical Portholes) that provide real-time views of the sea as well as onboard sightings of the animated Disney characters.

