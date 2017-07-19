Announcement Regarding the Expected Closing of the Transfer of the Battery Business from Sony to Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Murata”) and Sony Corporation (“Sony”) today announced that all necessary regulatory approvals by the competition authorities in relevant countries for the transfer of the Sony Group’s battery business to the Murata Group first announced on October 31, 2016 (the “Transfer”) have been successfully obtained, and Murata and Sony now expect to complete the Transfer on September 1, 2017.

The closing of the Transfer remains subject to other customary closing conditions.