High Vibe Décor Announces launch of their new High Vibe Décor set of 3 Cotton Kitchen Towels with 20% off discount

High Vibe Décor announces the launch of the new High Vibe Décor Set of 3 Cotton Kitchen Towels. The towels are currently available for sale on the company’s web site, highvibedecor.com and also on Amazon.com. Customers may use code VIBE1111 to receive 20% of their order.

“We are very excited to launch our new company and our new line of towels,” say Brooke Emery and Tracey Ceurvels, CEOs of High Vibe Décor. “Our hope is to bring positive vibes into people’s homes, lives, and the world.”

Each High Vibe Décor towel comes with a positive saying, including: Om, Namasté and Good Vibes. Plans for future sayings are underway.

“As busy moms, we know how stressful household chores can be,” says Emery, “and we want to inspire people to feel positive all day.”

The towels are extremely versatile and can be used in the kitchen to dry dishes, clean up while cooking, as well as after dinner clean up. “They can also be used while baking,” says Ceurvels. “You can use them to cover rising bread and pizza dough, for example, or to wrap up breads and cakes.” The towels also work in bathrooms, as burp cloths, yoga towels, gym towels, and more. “What’s great about these towels is that the possibilities are endless,” says Ceurvels.

When customers purchase the towels they will be invited to sign up for the High Vibe Positive Email. Once they opt in, customers will receive the High Vibe Positivity Packet, a series that contains a special prayer, affirmations, and a guided meditation that customers can listen to or read. “We want to help customers get into a positive mindset,” says Emery. “To feel positive and empowered at home and in life.”

The High Vibe Set of 3 Towels is available on highvibedecor.com and on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072VS18KL. To receive 20% off, customers can enter code VIBE111 at checkout.