Yamaha Motor Acquires Two Boat Peripheral Device Manufacturers and Establishes New Company — Moving to Establish a Comprehensive Marine Business and Pursuing Growth Strategies

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) announced that it has acquired the businesses of two U.S. companies, rotational molding manufacturer Kracor, Inc., and trim tab specialist Bennett Marine, Inc. Kracor manufactures and sells plastic products such as boat fuel tanks, while Bennett Marine manufactures and sells products such as trim tabs, which control the position of boats while in motion.

In order to facilitate this asset acquisition, Yamaha Motor has established the Yamaha Marine Systems Company.

In its current Medium-Term Management Plan (2016-2018), Yamaha Motor has put forth “Competing in the 3-trillion-yen global marine market - becoming a solid No. 1 brand as a system supplier” as one of its growth strategies. This initiative to acquire two boat peripheral device manufacturers and establish the new company is part of this strategy.

Connecting engines, fuel tanks, and trim tabs as part of an integrated system delivers benefits to users such as improved comfort and fuel efficiency through optimal position control. This integration is also expected to improve quality and development speed in Yamaha Motor’s development of leading-edge boat system functions. In addition, the creation of integrated systems enables the provision to boat builders of outboard motor and peripheral system device packages, significantly contributing to increased added value in boats.

In order to pursue its growth strategies, Yamaha Motor will continue to actively use business alliances and M&As such as acquisitions across its areas of business, aiming to become “a unique company that continues to achieve dynamic milestones.”