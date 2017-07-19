Logic PD Appoints Eric Wilkowske as Vice President of Products, Design & Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS (July 19, 2017) - Logic PD, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Product Development solutions company for the connected digital world, has named Eric Wilkowske to the role of Vice President of Products, Design and Engineering. Prior to the appointment, Wilkowske served as the company’s Vice President of Account Management.

In his new role, Wilkowske will oversee all day-to-day operations within the Design & Engineering and Embedded Products groups. He will also spearhead efforts to help customers achieve their strategic growth initiatives through creating innovative connected devices. Wilkowske will report to Logic PD President and CEO Bruce DeWitt.

“Eric has a deep appreciation and understanding of our customers’ product development and time-to-market needs, and he will ensure we deliver on our promise of excellence,” said DeWitt. “I have complete confidence in Eric’s ability to drive operational excellence and help our customers realize the full potential of Logic PD’s engineering services. His expertise in product development coupled with his strategic business development leadership qualities are ideal for this position.”

A seasoned product development innovator, Wilkowske joined Logic PD in 2015. Previously, he held the role of Senior Global Product Manager within the Medication Delivery division at Smiths Medical. In this position, he was responsible for developing and innovating next generation products, market sizing, portfolio planning, strategic planning, product pipeline prioritization, and forecasting.

Earlier in his career, Wilkowske spent five years with St. Jude Medical as Manager for Product Development and Business Development where he led cross-functional engineering product development teams with budgets of more than $2 million and earned six patents for his work in catheters. Wilkowske also worked at MTS Systems Corporation as Senior Business Development & Program Manager where he was responsible for market research, business development, research and development of new products, contract formulation projects and international business.

A resident of North Oaks, Minn., Wilkowske has dual degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Economics as well as an M.S. in Management of Technology from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

