California Residents Reminded of Summer Air Quality Concerns

In June, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District published a reminder for area residents about air quality issues they may face during the hot summer months. The release specifically mentions wildfires, particulate matter (PM) and ozone issues that are fairly common this time of year.

The public notice also provides indoor air quality (IAQ) tips for minimizing exposure to these pollutants. Residents are advised to avoid burning candles or incense and encouraged to purchase a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtering device to help remove airborne contaminants.

Another fairly common issue for people this time of year is summer allergies. While many people associate allergies with spring, the condition can be a problem for people any month of the year. Summer allergies can be caused by seasonal outdoor culprits or due to indoor allergens. Two of the most common causes of summer allergies are due to the presence of pollen and mold.

High levels of airborne mold spores are a common occurrence during summer months. Outdoors, warm and moist conditions can be conducive for mold growth which can be an issue for people working or enjoying the outdoors. These same spores can also make their way indoors through open windows and doors and even on people’s clothes and hair. Wet or damp indoor conditions can allow mold to grow in people’s homes, schools and work environments.

“It can be a challenge to determine if airborne pollutants are coming from the outdoors or if the culprit is due to indoor conditions,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “For those who suffer from allergies or other respiratory conditions it’s important to know what is in the air they breathe. Fortunately, air and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) testing is relatively quick and affordable. If test results indicate an indoor problem, corrective actions can then be taken to permanently resolve the issue so that everyone can breathe easier.”

LA Testing is proud to offer environmental testing for a wide range of airborne pollutants, allergens and respiratory irritants. They provide all of the sampling supplies necessary and even have a series of easy-to-use IEQ test kits available. LA Testing has also sponsored an educational video about summer allergies that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmN8lT8EOPw.

To learn more about environmental testing or other indoor air quality services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to IEQ test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

