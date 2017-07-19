Epson BrightLink Interactive Laser Display Wins ISTE 2017 Best of Show Award

Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide, today announced its BrightLink® 710Ui ultra short-throw interactive laser display is a winner of Tech & Learning’s ISTE 2017 Best of Show Awards. As the world’s first 3LCD interactive laser display, the BrightLink 710Ui connects educators and students for creative ideas and collaboration in the classroom while delivering spectacular image quality, durability and reliability.

“We are honored to have our BrightLink 710Ui receive this recognition from Tech & Learning, demonstrating our commitment to delivering the future of display technology in the classroom,” said Jason Meyer, education product manager, Epson America, Inc. “Converging technology, teachers, students, and their ideas into one seamless digital experience, the BrightLink 710Ui offers large, impactful presentations with extraordinary image quality for a truly collaborative learning environment. In addition, Epson’s new 3LCD laser display technology provides schools with next generation, virtually maintenance free performance and reliability.”

The Tech & Learning ISTE 2017 Best of Show Award winners are chosen by Tech & Learning advisors, who evaluate the potential of products being showcased by participating companies. The judges rate their impressions on a sliding scale and then meet to decide on which technologies deserve the “amazing” moniker. A total of 59 products, including the BrightLink 710Ui, were recognized.

As the first manufacturer to offer a laser projector with inorganic 3LCD panels and an inorganic phosphor wheel, Epson continues to build on innovative laser features for a variety of sectors, including educational institutions, and anywhere that long life, minimal maintenance and low cost of operation are significant.

About Epson BrightLink 710Ui Ultra Short-Throw Interactive Laser Display

Epson’s BrightLink 710Ui delivers a large, bright, 100-inch image, up to 20,000 hour1 light source, and Instant Off®. Offering 4,000 lumens of color brightness and 4,000 lumens of white brightness2 with a Full HD WUXGA display for crisp images even in well-lit classrooms, built-in pen/touch interactivity, and multi-platform connectivity options, the 710Ui is the ultimate interactive display for the modern, collaborative classroom. The BrightLink 710Ui also works with popular software used in classrooms today and includes a one-year subscription to SMART Notebook®.

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

About Epson Education Products

Designed with educator input, Epson’s advanced interactive display and projector technologies make bright, collaborative learning environments a reality. Compatible with a wide range of devices and widely-used interactive software, Epson projectors make it easy for teachers to share content to engage students, no matter where they sit in the classroom. Epson’s unmatched technology, service and support ensure educators are confident that high quality, bright images and multimedia are available in the classroom every day.

About Epson

