Lucky Club Casino Giving Best-of-Breed Bonuses and Free Spins with New Dogzilla Slot

Lucky Club Casino is giving gamers a pedigree new slot through the addition of Dogzilla.

The 25-line, five-reel game, created by Nuworks, offers a host of fantastic treats to celebrate its launch, including doubled deposits and up to 77 free spins.

With a simple spin, gamers could be bounding their way to huge bonuses and jackpots. There are a host of ways to win with Dogzilla, with two crazy features triggered by Atomic Bones.

The Double Dogzilla feature awards eight free games, during which Dogzilla will cover a random reel on each game. In Dogzilla Goes Wild, 10 free games are awarded, during which an extra Wild Dog is added to a reel before each spin and expanded Dogzillas triple pays.

If the special Secret Serum appears on reel 1, any Wild Dogs appearing expand into hulking Dogzillas. The game is available as download and instant play.

“This is a game that’s barking mad, but also has bite as it gives players some fantastic opportunities to win,” says Lucky Club Casino Manager Alex Hunter.

“We’re delighted to offer our players some best-of-breed bonuses, and we’re sure this will be a real success.”

Dogzilla bonuses

Deposit: $20-49

Get: 50% + 20 spins

Deposit: $50-199

Get: 75% + 30 spins

Deposit: $200-299

Get: 100% + 50 spins

Deposit: $300 or more

Get: 100% + 77 spins

* This promotion expires on August 7, 2017

* Minimum deposit amount is $20

* Maximum bonus amount is $777

* Any winnings from the free spins are subject to a playthrough of 10x

* Coupon for all bonuses is DOGZILLA

