Tata Motors gears up for its much awaited all new SUV – Tata NEXON

Tata Motors is gearing up for its highly anticipated product introduction in the SUV segment with the Tata NEXON. The Company has added two new, power-packed and performance oriented engines to its powertrain portfolio – the 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq family, to offer an unrivalled package of fuel efficiency, performance, and refinement. These new generation engines will debut in the company’s much awaited SUV, the Tata NEXON, which is scheduled for launch this festive season.

The Tata NEXON is a short form of “NEXT-ON” which signifies the inspiration of NEXON from next level of things. NEXON has received an overwhelming response since its debut at the Auto Expo 2016.

Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, these engines have been indigenously developed with inputs from renowned global technology suppliers like AVL, Bosch, Mahale and Honeywell, and offers the latest technology available in the global automotive market. The Revotron engine will be manufactured at the Sanand facility while the Revotorq engine will be produced at the Ranjangaon facility.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To introduce this all new SUV into the market, we are not leaving any stone unturned. We are once again introducing a product with an exciting package for our customers. The engine is the heart of the car and along with the SUV like design and features, we wanted to offer punchy, responsive and refined engines. Both these engines have been designed and developed post extensive feedback from auto enthusiasts, expert drivers, followed by extensive testing across India, on different terrains. We are confident that this new family of engines will further help us build our brand and deliver a memorable experience on-road.”

With enhanced customer benefits, both these engines sport the first-in-segment multi drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport. While the Eco mode has been designed to offer a relaxed drive experience with better fuel economy, the City mode enables for a perfect city drive ensuring optimum balance between power and torque. The Sport mode on the other hand permits superior throttle response and is ideal for a spirited drive experience. The new engines are manufactured to be light on weight and low on friction, delivering high performance and fuel economy.

Key highlights –

Revotorq –1.5L Diesel engine:

1496cc Engine

4 Cylinder

Maximum Power of 110 ps @ 3750 rpm

Maximum Torque of 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm

Revotron – 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol engine:

1198cc Engine

3 Cylinder

Maximum Power of 110 ps @ 5000 rpm

Maximum Torque of 170 Nm @ 2000-4000 rpm

Transmission:

TA6300 synchromesh with overdrive

No of gears: 6 forward + 1 reverse

