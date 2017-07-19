Powering Indonesia – GE’s Latest Agreements Redefine Efficiency and Digital Energy

GE’s record-setting 9HA gas turbine technology will be heart of new 780 megawatt (MW) Tambak Lorok facility

GE Power Services to provide multi-year service agreement for 15 years

GE Capital to work with PT Perusahan Listrik Negara (PLN) to secure debt financing for the power plant project

PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali (PJB) deploys Predix*-based Asset Performance Management, Operations Optimzation, Advanced Control Solutions and Baseline Security Center software applications across 21 sites

MOU with Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Region Development and Transmigration of Indonesia for collaboration on power generation solutions for rural electrification

GE (NYSE: GE) today announced a series of deals that will redefine power generation, efficiency and digital energy in Indonesia, including its record-setting 9HA gas turbine technology to be used in the upcoming Tambak Lorok Combined-Cycle Power Plant Block 3(Tambak Lorok), operated by PLN wholly-owned subsidiary Indonesia Power, a 15-year multi-year agreement for services for the plant, and cooperation with PLN to secure debt financing for the project. In addition, PJB, another wholly-owned subsidiary of PLN, will deploy GE’s Predix*-based Asset Performance Management (APM), Operations Optimization (OO), Advanced Control Solutions and Baseline Security Center (BSC) software applications across 21 sites with 10.7 GW capacity. GE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Region Development and Transmigration of Indonesia (KEMENDES) for strategic collaboration on the development and implementation of power generation technology solutions for rural electrification.

“Our technology, service capabilities and digital solutions are redefining the possibilities for energy in Indonesia and changing the way power is generated, delivered and maintained,” said Handry Satriago, CEO GE Indonesia. “Together with our forward-thinking Indonesian partners, we are leading the digital industrial evolution of power in the country – with projects that set new standards in efficiency, reliability and innovation and can serve as models for national energy companies and regions with challenging and remote geographic conditions.”

With the help of GE’s 9HA.02 technology, as well as GE’s D650 steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and balance of plant equipment, Tambak Lorok will be delivered in a turnkey combined-cycle configuration using GE’s extended scope technology. The plant is expected to add 780 MW to the Indonesian grid, providing enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than five million Indonesian homes and is expected to be the most efficient combined-cycle power plant in the country once completed.

A GE, Marubeni Corporation and PT Hutama Karya consortium was awarded the engineering, construction and procurement contract for Indonesia Power’s largest project, expected to begin commercial operation in mid-2020.

GE’s Power Services will also provide a multi-year service agreement including training and maintenance management for 15 years for Tambak Lorok, to enhance operational performance and increase the efficiency and reliability of the plant. The training will support skills development and knowledge transfer to improve the capability of the Tambak Lorok operations team.

GE Capital’s Energy Financial Services is working closely with PLN, Indonesia Power and the project’s financial advisors to help secure the needed financing from export credit agencies and other debt providers. With the combined capabilities of GE Power and GE Capital the company is able to provide complete customer solutions incuding strategic financing in addition to technology and services.

With the first installation of the Predix*-based APM application PJB will be able to monitor and analyze data drawn from thousands of sensors throughout each power plant to better predict and prevent outages before they happen, increasing the reliability of power supply. The OO application will help to optimize the performance of power generation factors such as capacity, emissions, flexibility and availability or efficiency of PJB’s sites. Advanced Control Solutions will leverage data and analytics to manage grid stability, fuel variability, emissions, compliance and other challenges that impact machine performance. The Baseline Security Center will increase operational security for power producers, offering a set of tools, configurations, and services focused on reducing cyber security risk across the Electricity Value Network (EVN).

The 21 sites, including steam, gas and distributed power, have a total of 10.7 GW in generation capacity and the cloud solution will be implemented over the next 18 months, with the first site expected to go live before the end of 2017. In addition, GE will provide Managed Services for a three-year period to encourage local talent development in Indonesia, with the goal to hand over monitoring and diagnostics to PJB – a first global collaboration for GE.

Beyond digitizing a power plant, the three-year subscription will allow PJB to leverage the power of cloud computing and data analytics to monitor, diagnose and optimize, as well as centralize operations and engineering capabilities to push knowledge back to its remote facilities. GE will also design a Remote Engineering, Monitoring, Diagnostics and Optimization Center (REMDOC) in Surabaya, expected to go live in October 2017. Both GE and PJB will explore opportunities to develop next-generation applications on GE’s Predix platform for future market opportunities.

The MOU with KEMENDES governs GE’s commitment of support to allocate resources to conduct assessments of best-fit technology solutions under the Government of Indonesia Rural Electrification program. GE will also introduce potential local stakeholders to participate in the development and execution of the program.

GE was recognized for powering the world’s most efficient combined-cycle power plant in 2016 with its HA technology. The HA technology also offers industry-leading flexibility - capable of delivering full power to the grid in under 30 minutes – and provides cleaner, more reliable and sustainable power to customers. With more than 60 units ordered to date across four continents, the HA is the world’s fastest growing fleet of gas turbines.

*Predix is a trademark of General Electric Company

