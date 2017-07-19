Eni restarts activities at Val d’Agri Oil Centre

Eni has restarted operations from Viggiano’s Val d’Agri Oil Center (COVA) following approval from the Regional Council of the Basilicata Region. The resumption of the plant’s operational activities follows approval from the relevant authorities confirming the functionality of the plant and the presence of all necessary safety conditions.

The various operational procedures for rebooting and restarting the system, during which limited and controlled flaring events may occur, will be carried out ensuring maximum protection of workers’ health and respect for the environment. In doing so, both Eni’s own monitoring systems and Arpab’s own control units will constantly monitor air quality parameters.