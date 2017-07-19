Production record for the G-Class off-road icon: 300,000th G-Class rolls off production line in Graz

The 300,000th vehicle of the legendary G-Class has rolled off the production line at Magna Steyr in Graz, 200 km in the south of the Austrian capital Vienna. The record vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz G500 in the colour designo mauritius blue metallic with black leather seats and contrasting white stitching (fuel consumption combined: 12.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 289 g/km). The legendary off-road qualities and adventurer character of the G-Class are enhanced by the Off-Road package including black 16-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres and a robust roof rack. This winning combination was selected by fans of the G-Class from all over the world, who voted for their favourite specification via the official Facebook page of the G-Class (http://www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzGClass). During the next few months the anniversary vehicle will be on display on social media networks. The future adventures of the 300,000th G-Class can be followed via#Gventure300K.

“The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone. The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class,” explains Dr Gunnar Güthenke, head of the off-road product group at Mercedes-Benz.

Sales of the G-Class have grown continually since 2009. Thanks to the strong growth rates, the forefather of the SUV, the G-Class, achieved a new sales record in 2016 with almost 20,000 units being sold within a year. The G-Class has achieved a new sales record every year since 2012.

Development of an off-road icon

The development of the G-Class started in 1972 with a cooperation agreement between the former Daimler-Benz AG (today Daimler AG) and Steyr-Daimler-Puch (today Magna Steyr) in Graz, Austria. In 1975 the decision was made to commence series production of the G-Class. At the same time it was agreed to construct a new plant in Graz, where the vehicles have been manufactured ever since, mainly built by hand. The production of the G-Class started on 1 February 1979. In some countries, for example Switzerland and Austria, the G-Class was also sold up until end of the year 1999 under the brand name Puch. In the manufactory in Graz, the vehicles are assembled on just a single production line.

“The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the ultimate off-roader. Thanks to a process of continual evolution today, as in the past, the G-Class boasts the latest state-of-the-art technology and more. With ‘ designo manufaktur’ we are able to provide the desired level of individuality for our demanding customers,” explains Güthenke. Continual enhancements and individualisation options, as well as the development and production of spectacular vehicles, help to ensure that the off-road icon lives on. Examples of the exceptional vehicle concepts include the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 (fuel consumption combined: 19.6–11.2 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 459–295 g/km), the Mercedes-Benz G500 4x42 (fuel consumption combined: 13.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 323 g/km) and the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet (fuel consumption combined: 17.0 l/100 km; combined CO2emissions: 397 g/km.)