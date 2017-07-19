Pemex Undersigns Contracts with Tesoro, Allowing This Company To Use The Duct Transport and Storage Systems In Sonora and Baja California

Today, Petróleos Mexicanos undersigned the contracts with the American company Tesoro, so the latter may use the duct transport and storage system owned by Pemex in the states of Sonora and Baja California. The agreements were signed by the CEO of Pemex Logística, Ignacio Aguilar Álvarez, and the Commercial and Value Chain Executive Vice-president of Tesoro, Keith Casey.

Over the following three years, Tesoro will use the assigned capacity for the transport and storage of gasoline and other products from its refineries, having offered the best tariffs and having won the 1st Open Season Auction of Pemex Logística. The process, whose result was disclosed on May 2, reflected the confidence of private traders in the opening of this market.

For Petróleos Mexicanos, the signature of these contracts will allow the company to obtain resources by maximizing the use of the installed infrastructure capacity. The above contributes to the goal of the State-owned productive company, of achieving profitability in all its business lines. Likewise, there is a greater certainty and confidence for companies interested in participating in the logistics chain of oil products in Mexico, in order to consolidate an efficient and competitive market to benefit consumers.

The capacities assigned in the contracts included the polyducts Rosarito-Mexicali, Rosarito-Ensenada, Guaymas-Hermosillo and Guaymas-Ciudad Obregón, as well as the storage terminals of Rosarito, Mexicali and Ensenada in Baja California, and Guaymas, Ciudad Obregón, Hermosillo, Magdalena, Nogales and Navojoa in Sonora. Pemex Logística will hold the 2nd Open Season Auction in the following weeks, which will be announced in due time.