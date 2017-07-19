Nissan to provide aid for flood relief in Japan’s Kyushu region

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. extend their heartfelt sympathy to those affected by flooding in the northern part of Japan’s Kyushu region and wish for the earliest possible recovery.

The two companies will provide aid to the affected area as follows:

1. Monetary donation

• Nissan and Nissan Motor Kyushu will donate 3 million yen and 2 million yen, respectively, to the Japanese Red Cross Society to support those affected by the flooding.

2. Volunteers activities

Volunteer activities by Nissan Motor Kyushu employees

Slated to begin this week, employee volunteer activities will be undertaken in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Nissan Motor Kyushu will carry out the activities, tailored to the needs of local communities.

