STMicroelectronics’ ESD-Clamping Diodes in 0201 Package Bring Industry-Best Performance Protection to Tiny Smart Objects


New miniature (0201-size) single-line ESD-protection diodes from STMicroelectronics quickly clamp transients to a voltage as low as 7V and handle 7A peak pulse current, to provide superior protection and design flexibility for space-constrained smart objects. This diode drops the bar with the lowest clamping voltage available at this level of capacitance and stand-off voltage.
 
The unidirectional ESDZL5-1F4 and bi-directional ESDZV5-1BF4 have a snap-back characteristic, with 5.8V trigger voltage and low dynamic resistance, to provide outstanding protection in a device measuring only 0.58mm x 0.28mm (typical). Also, with as little as 6pF capacitance, they ensure the integrity of high-speed signals. Capable of withstanding 15kV and 18kV contact discharge respectively, both devices exceed the IEC 61000-4-2 specifications.
 
With leakage current below 100nA helping to maximize battery life, ST’s new ESD-clamping diodes are ideal for protecting equipment such as industrial sensors, IoT devices, active cables and connectors, smart-home electronics, wearable devices like smart watches and healthcare or fitness bands, and portable products including smartphones, tablets, data loggers, and point-of-sale terminals.
 
ST has leveraged its expertise as a pioneer developer of 0201 package technology for high-volume components to deliver this extreme space-saving solution. Proven component-manufacturing processes ensure consistent quality and large production capacity ensures a reliable supply for high-volume projects.
 
The unidirectional ESDZL5-1F4 and bidirectional ESDZV5-1BF4 are in production now, and samples are available. Pricing is from $0.014 for orders of 5000 units.
 
Key specifications:
                                                                                         ESDZL5-1F4       ESDZV5-1BF4
                                                                                         Unidirectional      Bidirectional

  • Minimum trigger voltage                                             5.8V                       5.8V
  • Typical line capacitance                                             7.5pF                     6pF
  • Typical clamping voltage[1]                                        9.5V                       7V
  • ESD contact discharge (IEC 61000-4-2)                 15kV                      18kV
  • Typical package dimensions: 0.58mm x 0.28mm
  • Maximum package area: 0.18mm2

 
 
 [1]  30ns after 8kV contact discharge, per IEC 61000-4-2

