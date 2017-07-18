Children’s Book Extols the Value of Resilience and Self-Confidence

Texas native Edward Martin Polansky published his debut children’s book titled “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights,” a contemporary fable about a young osprey with a fear of heights. In his dedication, Polansky mentioned he got the inspiration for the book during a family summer vacation in Wyoming and Colorado.



Written in the first-person point of view, “Oscar the Osprey” features the titular bird that develops a fear of heights after falling out of his nest while trying to catch a butterfly. Though his name means “fearless warrior,” Oscar isn’t one due to his phobia, which interferes with his inability to fly and survive in the wild. With dangerous animals lurking in the wild and winter approaching, Oscar must race against time to learn how to survive in spite of his handicap.



How does Oscar survive the cold and the dangers he encounters? Readers must find that out by getting themselves a copy of Polansky’s “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” available at http://www.oscartheospreybook.com





“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights”

Written by Edward Martin Polansky

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: June 2, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. During his career he has written for various technical publications and lectured on numerous professional topics. “Oscar the Osprey” is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.