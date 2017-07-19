Fantasy Novel Features a Romantic Backstory and a Whole Lot of Action

Collette Jackson-Fink published “Daughters of Twilight” (Outskirts Press, 2013), a fantasy fiction novel that wonderfully blends elements of science fiction, romance, action, and suspense. This promising read is part of a trilogy, offering readers a great series to watch out for at their nearest bookstore.



“Daughters of Twilight” refers to the race of angelic creatures that appear after an earthquake jolts the town of Waterloo, Iowa. A black pyramid-like structure sprouts up in a cornfield, and the “angels” come up to the surface through it. Soon, Waterloo is thrown into chaos, and soldiers and scientists arrive to investigate the black pyramid, which quickly becomes most incredible archaeological discovery in history.



Amidst the chaos that envelopes Waterloo is a potential love story between Dane Coles, one of the soldiers deployed to the site, and Asia, a beautiful yet deadly “angel.” After their less than friendly meeting, a romance blooms between the two unlikely creatures: a soldier sent to restore peace and order in Waterloo and an “angel” perceived as a threat. Meanwhile, a war is likely to erupt, and behind the chaos are a few sinister individuals who want to exploit the black pyramid to serve their own selfish ends.



A thrilling fantasy story awaits readers of Jackson-Fink’s “Daughters of Twilight.” Don’t miss this out. To purchase, visit, http://www.daughtersoftwilight.com



The second book, “Sons of Twilight,” will be released in July 2017.





“Daughters of Twilight”

Written by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 23, 2013

Paperback price: $9.85



About the Author



Collette Jackson-Fink has been writing stories since she was 13 years old. She’s written several short stories, poems, and a screenplay, with some published. A Persian Gulf veteran, Collette works as a Respiratory Therapist at a trauma medical center in her home state of Iowa, where she lives with her husband of 31years, son Alex, daughter Ashley, and four grand-children.