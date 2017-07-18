Gulf War Veteran Pens Fantasy Fiction Novel

Iowan author Collette Jackson-Fink published her debut novel “Daughters of Twilight” (Outskirts Press, 2013), a fantasy fiction about a race of angelic beings that come from under the ground through a mysterious pyramid-like structure after an earthquake hits the sleepy city of Waterloo, Iowa.



The first book of a planned trilogy, “Daughters of Twilight” features a few premises that readers will recognize in many science fiction stories, yet they should find it still distinct and surprisingly fun and suspenseful to read, if not more. The novel combines elements of science fiction, action fiction, thriller and romance (a romantic backstory between the two main characters is one of the highlights of the story). Jackson-Fink somewhat leaves behind influences of her life in her debut: the novel takes place in her home state, and her military background is evident in the inclusion of a special tactics team in the narrative.



Jackson-Fink impresses with her debut, offering readers an exciting new story to read and perhaps to follow as “Daughters of Twilight” is part of a trilogy. The novel also shows potential as a movie or TV series.



Jackson-Fink’s “Daughters of Twilight” is available at http://www.daughtersoftwilight.com. Her second book, “Sons of Twilight,” goes to the printing press as of this writing and will be released this month.





“Daughters of Twilight”

Written by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 23, 2013

Paperback price: $9.85



About the Author



Collette Jackson-Fink has been writing stories since she was 13 years old. She’s written several short stories, poems, and a screenplay, with some published. A Persian Gulf veteran, Collette works as a Respiratory Therapist at a trauma medical center in her home state of Iowa, where she lives with her husband of 31years, son Alex, daughter Ashley, and four grand-children.