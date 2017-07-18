General Dynamics to Webcast 2017 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its second-quarter 2017 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, beginning at 9 am EDT.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.generaldynamics.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

