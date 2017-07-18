Nissan to provide aid for flood relief in northern Kyushu
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. extend their heartfelt sympathy to those affected by the flooding in the Northern Kyushu region and wish for the earliest possible recovery.
The two companies will provide aid to the affected area as follows:
1. Monetary donation
- Nissan and Nissan Motor Kyushu will donate three million yen and two million yen, respectively, to the Japanese Red Cross Society to support those affected by the flooding.
2. Volunteers activities
- Volunteer activities by Nissan Motor Kyushu (NMK) employees
Slated to begin in the week starting July 17, employee volunteer activities will be undertaken in Asakura City, Fukuoka Prefecture. NMK will continue the activities, tailored to the needs of communities.
