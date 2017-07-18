National Bank Presents the Recipients of the Eighth Edition of Women in Financial Markets Scholarship Program
National Bank is pleased to announce the winners of the Women in Financial Markets Scholarship for 2017. At a reception to honour the recipients, Denis Girouard, Executive Vice-President – Financial Markets, joined by members of the Financial Markets’ team, awarded a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 to Florence Godard-Kalogiros and Ekin Ober. These two outstanding student applicants have demonstrated a strong interest in pursuing a career in financial markets.
Highlights
- The winners of this year’s scholarships are enrolled in post graduate studies at a Canadian university:
• Florence Godard-Kalogiros is currently undertaking a Master’s degree in Management, Finance specialization at HEC Montréal.
• Ekin Ober is currenly undertaking a Juris Doctor at Osgoode Hall Law School and a Master of Business Administration at Schulich School of Business.
- The scholarship program derives its strength from the financial support it offers, but also from the internship and mentorship opportunities that help candidates familiarise themselves with the industry and the culture within National Bank.
- For many years, National Bank has been rolling out a wide range of measures to increase the representation of women throughout the organization.
Quotes
“Diversity is at the heart of our organizational culture and we are committed to promoting strong women leaders in the Canadian capital markets. We are very proud that our scholarship program, now in its eighth year, keeps attracting such talented candidates. Congratulations and welcome to Florence and Ekin!,” mentioned Denis Girouard, Executive Vice-President – Financial Markets, National Bank.
“This year’s scholarship winners are well-qualified individuals who both have unique backgrounds and experiences that allowed them to discover their passion for finance. We look forward to furthering their interest in capital markets during their internship,” added France Beauregard, Senior Manager – Human Resources, Financial Markets.
About National Bank of Canada
With $239 billion in assets as at April 30, 2017, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada’s leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 21,000 employees and is widely recognized as a top employer. The Bank’s securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank’s activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/8/210994/210994-1.jpg )
WebWireID210994
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.