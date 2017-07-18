Expanded Digital Partnerships with KODAK PRINERGY Workflow 8.1 Provide Ultimate Flexibility

Kodak today announced new digital capabilities in PRINERGY Workflow 8.1. With bi-directional connectivity to the broadest range of digital presses and a unique new Preset functionality, Kodak customers will now be able to streamline efficiently and reduce production costs while fully leveraging digital equipment.

Version 8.1 now offers bi-directional communication with EFI Fiery and HP Digital Front Ends allowing the Operator to make digital document decisions within PRINERGY Workflow. This updated version includes the PRINERGY Workflow 8 powerful, universal Digital Job Ticket Editor, the industry’s first workflow that enables production decisions based on real-time press information. The enhanced connectivity of PRINERGY Workflow 8.1 with EFI Fiery, HP, and continuing integration with Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Landa and Komori combined with PRINERGY Workflow’s iconic open infrastructure, provide customers with the greatest digital flexibility.

Version 8.1’s new Preset feature streamlines production by removing multiple touch points. Customers will be able to define, save and re-use print product specifications that will result in the ability to customize jobs for specific Digital Front Ends.

“PRINERGY Workflow 8.1 will provide our customers with the widest choice when connecting to a digital device,” said Allan Brown, Vice President and General Manager of Kodak’s Unified Workflow Solutions. “By fully leveraging their digital equipment, printers will be able to increase efficiency and open the door for additional growth opportunities.”

