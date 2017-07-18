Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declares dividend

The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on October 30, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2017, and is an “eligible” dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to eight major ports, including Vancouver and Montreal, providing North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR