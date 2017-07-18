Vimeo Files Comments with the FCC in Support of Net Neutrality

The FCC is planning to repeal the strong net neutrality rules that we fought so hard to get in 2015. Why do we care? Vimeo is the home to so many makers, watchers, and all-around internet video lovers. Net Neutrality makes sure there is room for creativity and equal access for any internet user. As part of the movement to keep Net Neutrality, Vimeo has filed comments with the FCC. We invite you to read the transcript that we submitted (it’s attached as an asset below).

For more information on Net Neutrality, please visit our blog.