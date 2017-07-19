Kung Fu Rooster Live Through Slotastic

Slotastic is set to floor gamers once again through the addition of new smash hit slot Kung Fu Rooster to its unrivalled games collection.



The 12-line, five-reel slot is available through Slotastic’s mobile casino for smartphones and tablets and via its no-download instant play online casino.



Kung Fu Rooster, released during the Chinese Year of the Rooster, offers players up to 25 Free Spins with any scatter win and the chance of being awarded a Fire Claw Multiplier at the start of the feature. Fire Claw Multiplier prizes are x1 in the first Free Spin, x2 in the second, and continue to increase on each Free Spin, so that customers’ winning chances will be better every time.



With stunning artwork, Kung Fu Rooster also features a Wild Rooster and scattered Monkey.

The game, developed by market leader Realtime Gaming, is available for real-money and free play from July 19.



“This is another really exciting release, and we expect gamers to be struck by Kung Fu Rooster,” said Slotastic’s manager. “In the Year of the Rooster it’s time to sweep away any ill-fortune and make way for incoming good luck with this exciting 12-line slot game.”



Kung Fu Rooster bonuses available at Slotastic

175% Bonus up to $555

Coupon Code: NEWROOSTER

Valid: July 19th – July 31st



50 Free Spins for July Depositors

Coupon Code: ROOSTER50

Valid: July 2017

Players who have made a deposit in July are eligible



Kung Fu Rooster is released just weeks after Slotastic unveiled Realtime Gaming’s wildly successful Cash Bandits 2, but even greater things are expected from the new title.



“Cash Bandits set a high standard,” Slotastic’s manager said. “However, featuring a smarter design, a captivating bonus feature and advanced graphics, Kung Fu Rooster will undoubtedly be another hit with gamers.”



The game can be previewed here: https://www.slotastic.com/en/kung-fu-rooster

Video: RTG’s Kung Fu Rooster Is Now Available at Slotastic

https://youtu.be/GJyLGu4rFCw



About Slotastic

Slotastic is a full-featured online casino offering the best games and some of the biggest progressive jackpots available online. Although the site focuses on slot machines and regularly presents slots bonus promotions, it has a complete selection of casino games in instant and download, free and real money formats. Slotastic offers more than 300 slot machines and table games from Real Time Gaming. The most popular games are also available in its new mobile casino.

