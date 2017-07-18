Jake’s Moving And Storage Announces That A Full Range Of Long Distance Moving Services Are Now Available

Our goal is to make moving as simple as possible for our customers and that includes providing a full range of services whether someone is moving down the street or across the country.

Maryland based company, Jake’s Moving and Storage has just announced that more services are now available to customers, including a complete range of long distance moving services. This expansion is a result of an ongoing effort by company management to supply comprehensive moving and storage solutions to an expanded customer base.

Company insiders noted that long distance moving includes a move across a state, moving from one state to another, and cross country moving.

Additional resources within the company mentioned that when customers hire Jake’s for their long distance moves they can now receive all of the different options that were always available for local moving as well. This includes packing and unpacking, heavy furniture moving, vehicle transportation, storage, and junk removal services.

Company management stated; “We are very excited to announce our recent expansion. Our goal is to make moving as simple as possible for our customers and that includes providing a full range of services whether someone is moving down the street or across the country.”

About the company: Jake’s Moving and storage is a full service moving company providing local and long distance moving and storage solutions to clients seeking both residential and commercial movers. The company is licensed and provides free moving quotes. Please refer to the company website for more information: https://jakesmoving.com/