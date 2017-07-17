Further staff increase in America for a closer cooperation with the customer

Continental Commercial Specialty Tires (CST) is further expanding its workforce in order to support its business and get closer to the customers in the region Americas. The company has recently announced two new field engineers in the Americas who will be involved with OTR (Earthmover), industrial (Harbor, Airport, Underground Mining), solid tires and other CST products: Albert Sumera will be responsible for the territory USA and Canada. Robert Reid will cover South America and Mexico. Both will report to Adrian Leu, Senior Manager Technical Solutions the Americas. The new positions are part of the growth strategy CST 2025 and coincides with the appointment of two new field engineers for EMEA.

Sumera has 20 years of experience at Yokohama Tires, both in the US and abroad. Recently, he worked as independent consultant for special projects and technical operations for tire performance testing. Reid also has a solid background in the tires business: He has worked at different companies, such as PTS S.A./Mitsui and Eurotire.

