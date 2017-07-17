Bombardier Signalling Solution Now Makes Commuting in Kuala Lumpur Faster and Easier

Thanks to rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation, travel in Kuala Lumpur is now faster and more efficient. With the entry into service of the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control solution on the new second phase of Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit’s (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line 1, passengers in the capital will enjoy a fast and safe ride over the 51-kilometer line. Running from the north-west to the south-east of the city, the line has the potential to remove 160,000 vehicles from the road

Gregory Enjalbert, Vice President of Rail Control Solutions Asia Pacific, Bombardier Transportation said, “With the completed KVMRT Line 1 now operating with our driverless CITYFLO 650 solution, Bombardier’s range of urban transport solutions are increasing mobility for up to 700,000 passengers daily in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area. Along with the modern driverless BOMBARDIER INNOVIA metro fleet, which opened on the Kelana Jaya Line just a few months ago, we continue to provide truly integrated mobility for Malaysia, helping the government meet its plan to ensure enjoy a seamless commuter journey by 2030.”

Bombardier is equipping over 100 km of the KVMRT network with its fully-automated signalling technology. The proven solution, in service or delivery on 37 lines worldwide, offers operators like Rapid Rail in Kuala Lumpur, optimized network capacity and heightened responsive traffic management. The modern system, which features a centralised control centre system and advanced radio-based communications, has been achieving high levels of availability since phase 1 opened in December 2016. Driverless trains operate with a peak-time frequency of less than three and a half-minute intervals and at speeds of just under 100 km/h. The new line offers a time-efficient and comfortable journey for passengers to cross the city within 90 minutes.

Bombardier has been delivering sustainable transit and rail solutions to Malaysia for more than 20 years, reflecting its customer’s confidence in its technology and expertise. With public rail transportation a key part of Malaysia’s economic development programme in the Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley area, Bombardier is currently delivering its advanced CITYFLO rail control solution for the first two lines of the new, fully-automated and driverless Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system which will increase connectivity, including in and out of Kuala Lumpur, for an estimated 1.2 million residents.

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling.

