National Whistleblower Day Celebration Brings Together Bipartisan Support for Whistleblowers

WHAT: Leading members of Congress, key government officials, and prominent whistleblowers will come together in a historic celebration on the Hill in honor of National Whistleblower Day. The event will reflect on the courageous achievements of whistleblowers in exposing corruption, and chart a new course for the future of whistleblower policy in the United States.

WHO: The event will feature the following speakers:

From Congress: Co-Chairs of the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR), and the Co-Chairs of the House Whistleblower Protection Caucus, Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY) and Rod Blum (R-IA).



From government agencies: Lee Martin—Director of the IRS Office of the Whistleblower, Michael Horrowitz—Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Kerner¾ presidential nominee for U.S. Special Counsel, and John Cruden—former Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division.



Prominent whistleblowers: Enron whistleblower Sherron Watkins, UBS whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld, Army Corps of Engineers whistleblower Dr. Toni Savage, and FBI whistleblower Fred Whitehurst, among others.



WHERE:

The historic Kennedy Caucus room of the Russell Senate Building



WHEN: July 27th, 2017 11:00 am- 1:30 pm.



PHOTO OPP:

Cross-party U.S. lawmakers

Public whistleblowers



The National Whistleblower Center (NWC) is honored to be hosting this unprecedented coming together of whistleblowers and bipartisan Congress members responsible for protecting whistleblowers.



Press should RSVP to guarantee entry: gn@whistleblowers.org .