Bosch corporate communications

New faces in media and public relations at Bosch. Three new members are bolstering the press team of the supplier of technology and services.

Annett Fischer joined the corporate press department in May. The 37-year-old is the spokesperson for connected mobility. This subject area includes automotive electronics, display and control systems, HMI solutions, connected mobility services, and in-vehicle data privacy. She replaces Stephan Kraus, who has taken on a new communications task in the company. Fischer, who studied communications and economics, was formerly responsibly for the media relations of Bosch Engineering GmbH and the motorsports unit, as well as for relations with the local press. Fischer reports to René Ziegler, the head of media and public relations.

Briéla Jahn joined Bosch in mid-April. The 34-year-old is the spokesperson for the Energy and Building Technology and Consumer Goods business sectors. Her area of responsibility comprises all issues relating to connected energy and building technology, whether in the private or commercial sphere. She succeeds Christian Hoenicke, who has now joined Bosch Sensortec GmbH and is responsible for internal and external communications there. Before joining Bosch, Jahn worked as a TV journalist and reporter for five years. Prior to that, she worked for a supra-regional news agency and as a journalist for various TV channels and print media. Jahn studied German and history in Stuttgart. She reports to Dirk Haushalter, who is head of the sub-department for connectivity, the internet of things, the industrial internet, smart homes, innovation, research and advance engineering, and start-ups.

In early July, the Bosch press department welcomed a new member in the shape of Caroline Schulke, who is now the spokesperson for product quality, data privacy, and data security. The 37-year-old Schulke comes from the Bosch Power Tools division, where she was most recently responsible for change communications and the division’s consumer and local press work. Before joining Power Tools, she worked for various supra-regional news agencies for several years. Schulke studied German, theology, and media studies in Germany (Freiburg and Tübingen) and Spain (Salamanca). She also reports to Dirk Haushalter.