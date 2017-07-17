Southern 100, CEV, CSBK and AARR: a weekend with wins, a podium streak and a new Isle of Man lap record for the BMW S 1000 RR riders.

The BMW Motorrad Motorsport racers have been in action on the Isle of Man, in Spain, Austria, Canada and South Africa at the weekend – and the brought home more wins and podiums for the BMW S 1000 RR. The Southern 100 on the Isle of Man marked the next major road racing meeting on the schedule. BMW rider Dan Kneen (GBR) finished all four races on the podium and set a new lap record. Fellow BMW rider Jamie Coward (GBR) scored two podium finishes. In the Spanish Championship (CEV), Carmelo Morales (ESP) celebrated his first win of the season on his BMW S 1000 RR. Canadian record champion Jordan Szoke claimed a double win in the Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK), and Ben Young (GBR) joined him on the podium. In the Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship (AARR), Michal Filla (CZE) was victorious, while Martin Choy (BUL) and Christopher Kemmer (AUT) also stepped onto the podium.

Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

One month after the Tourist Trophy, the road racers met again on the Isle of Man to contest the next major meeting of the 2017 season: the Southern 100. Four races were scheduled for the BMW S 1000 RR racers: the Corlett’s Trophies Race on Tuesday, the Ellan Vanin Fuels Senior Race on Wednesday as well as the Island Aggregates Senior Race and the Manx Gas Solo Championship Race on Thursday.

Local hero Dan Kneen, who had just arrived back from the IRRC races at Finnish Imatra, claimed an impressive streak of podium finishes. He was second in all four closely fought and exciting races, missing out on victories only by fractions of a second. In addition, he set a new lap record of 114.185 mph in the Corlett’s Trophies Race on Tuesday on his DRT BMW S 1000 RR. Jamie Coward (GBR / Radcliffe Racing) also stepped onto the podium twice, finishing third in the Ellan Vanin Fuels Senior Race and the Island Aggregates Senior Race. Coward was fourth in the other two heats. Rob Hodson (GBR) also ended all four races in the top-10, claiming one sixth, two sevenths and an eighth place. Sam West (GBR / PRL Worthington) competing in the Southern 100 for the first time, was best newcomer on two occasions and secured three top-10 finishes with seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

Dan Kneen: “I enjoyed the Southern 100 races a lot. Everyone was on it and it could not have been any closer. I really wanted to win, but it was very, very close. The home support was amazing.”

As the Southern 100 is part of the BMW Combined Road Race Challenge (BMW RRC), the results are counted towards the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy.

Spanish Championship in Alcañiz, Spain.

A BMW rider on the top step of the podium in the Spanish Championship (CEV): Carmelo Morales (ESP) celebrated his first win of the season at Motorland Aragón near Alcañiz (ESP) at the weekend. Morales managed his race well on his Graphbikes easyRace SBK Team BMW S 1000 RR, benefitting from saving his tyres in the close fight at the top. With this victory, Morales extended the overall lead in the championship standings. Pedro Rodriguez (ESP/ Castromaroto Racing) crossed the line in fifth position.

Carmelo Morales: “I am giving the maximum in each race, so this victory is very important. I want to thank the team and everyone involved for all their work because they keep improving things every time I go out on track.“

Canadian Superbike Championship at the Atlantic Motorsport Park, Canada.

Canadian record champion Jordan Szoke extended his impressive tally of wins to 63 in the Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK). At the fourth round of the season at Atlantic Motorsport Park near Shubenacadie (CAN) two races were held – and Szoke won both on his Mopar Express Lane BMW Superbike Team BMW S 1000 RR with an advantage of over ten seconds. The overall championship leader has now taken four wins this season.

It was a strong weekend for the Canadian members of the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family. In race one, five RRs crossed the line within the top 6. In addition to Szoke’s win, Ben Young (GBR / Ben Young Racing) secured third on the podium. Samuel Trépanier (CAN / Blysk Racing) followed in fourth, Michael Leon (CAN / Royal Distributing Racing Team) in fifth and Jeff Williams (CAN) in sixth. The result of the second race saw four BMW riders within the top 5. Young was again third on the podium, Leon was fourth and Trépanier fifth.

Jordan Szoke: “It was really exhausting to be honest. It is the most physically demanding track we go to in North America, for sure. It might look easy but it is definitely not. We don’t stop working. We keep pushing forward. We will look at these races and go forward from there. That’s what we have to do, as these guys behind us are pushing hard and we have to stay in our game. Now we have to win a championship.”

Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship in Spielberg, Austria.

The Superbike class of the Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship (AARR SBK) met at Austrian Red Bull Ring in Spielberg at the weekend. In the two races held, the BMW riders claimed one victory and a total of four podium finishes.

In race one, Michal Filla (CZE / BMW Sikora Motorsport) and Martin Choy (BUL / EKO IVRacing BMW CSEU) stepped onto the rostrum in second and third position. Christopher Kemmer (AUT / Bertl K. Racing Team) was sixth, Mike Wohner (AUT / Dunlop Racing) seventh and Rene Gebetsroither (AUT / Rene #64 Racing Team) ninth.

In race two, Filla secured the win, while local hero Kemmer celebrated third place on the podium at his home round. There were three more BMW riders within the top 8: Choy was fourth, Wohner sixth and Gebetsroither seventh.

South African Motorcycle Road Racing Championship at the Dezzi

Raceway, South Africa.

The sixth round of the 2017 South African Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (RSA SBK) was held at the tight and twisty Dezzi Raceway near Port Shepstone (RSA) at the weekend. David McFadden (RSA / RPM Centre Sandton Auto/BMW Motorrad) was the highest placed BMW rider in the two races, finishing fourth on both occasions. Lance Isaacs (RSA / Supabets Sandton BMW Motorrad) crossed the line in sixth in both events.

.