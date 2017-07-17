Drawbridge And Mitsui & Co. Bring Cross-Device Identity to Japan with Strategic Partnership and Investment

Drawbridge, the leading identity management company, today announced its entry into the Japanese market in partnership with Mitsui as the commercial distributor of Drawbridge’s Connected Consumer Graph, enabling local brands and enterprises to leverage the company’s industry-leading identity graph for applications in adtech, martech, and beyond, including personalization, content management, product recommendations, authentication, and risk detection. Mitsui has also made a strategic investment in Drawbridge to help the company expand its business, specifically with a new regional data center and a local presence.

Drawbridge now offers the largest commercially available graph in the region, with scale of 550M addressable consumers in APAC. The company has already seen over 50% growth in consumer and device coverage in Japan specifically, and is expecting to surpass 70% coverage of the Japanese internet population within the year.

“Since Drawbridge’s cross-device technology can be utilized in various fields including CRM, security, as well as adtech – and can also expand globally – we believe Mitsui’s assets such as the ICT business and our network in diversified industries can help expedite Drawbridge’s Japanese and APAC market entry, and contribute to their goal of becoming the global standard for identity,” said Mitsui General Manager of IT Service Div., Takuya Sugiyama.

“The Japanese market presents a great opportunity for Drawbridge to have an impact on local marketers’ initiatives, and working with Mitsui helps us realize our ultimate goal of becoming the global currency for identity,” said Drawbridge Founder & CEO, Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan. “The Mitsui team has a deep understanding of the online ecosystem in Japan, plus their network in diversified industries will help expand our offering into new spaces. We’re proud to have them representing Drawbridge as our Japanese partner. Demand for digital identity is very strong in Japan and we expect this partnership to fuel 3-4x annual growth in our data business as local marketers leverage the full potential of scaled, precise identity to enable personalized customer experiences.”

Drawbridge’s Connected Consumer Graph is a people-centric, probabilistic identity solution that enables brands and enterprises to enhance consumer experiences with programmatic advertising, content recommendations, website optimization, path-to-purchase insights, and even risk and fraud detection. The graph includes over one billion monthly active unique consumers (MAUs), and more than 3.3 billion devices – representing 75% of the global active devices used by consumers to access the internet.

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross- device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

