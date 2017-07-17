Datsun introduces more powerful redi-GO in India

Datsun has enhanced its product lineup in India with the introduction of the Datsun redi-GO, its best-selling model in the market equipped with a 1.0-liter engine.

The model offers more stylish styling, including a new black interior and silver finishes on the air conditioning vents and on the horn pad. A newly added keyless entry system with central locking offers enhanced convenience — a feature very much appreciated by customers.

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L combines the car’s existing attributes with more engine power. The three-cylinder, fuel-efficient engine generates 68 HP at 5500 rpm, and 91 Nm of torque at 4250 rpm. It is matched with a five-speed manual transmission.

“At Datsun, we are constantly striving to challenge the status quo and disrupt conventional thinking about the entry-car segment in India,” said Jerome Saigon, vice president, Datsun India. “Today’s youth want a car that shows their personality with style, and the redi-GO 1.0L is ready to meet their needs with more power and convenience.”

First launched in India in June 2016, the redi-GO is a versatile car that combines the roominess, agility and efficiency of an urban cross with best-in-class ground clearance (185mm) and high seating position. The Datsun redi-GO is also available in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Datsun has already opened the pre-bookings and will start delivering the new, more powerful redi-GO to Indian customers on July 26 with the prices to be announced on the day.