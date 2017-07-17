South Koreas Iran Crude Imports for June up 10.5 year-on-year

(NIOC) _ South Korea imported 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in June, up 10.5 percent from a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Saturday.

That is equivalent to 8.4 million barrels, according to a Reuters calculation. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.6 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.3 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

In the first half of the year, South Korea’s intake of Iranian oil jumped 51.5 percent to 9.27 million tonnes, or 375,597 bpd, over the same period a year ago.

South Korea is one of the main Asian customers for Iranian crude, including ultra-light oil known as condensate.