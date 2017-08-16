Author Invites the Readers to Experience Their Grace-Filled Life Through Her Inspiring Stories

In her book, “Choose Grace, Why Now Is the Time,” the author shows readers the way to experience Grace in their lives through stories of her own that will inspire one to move beyond the Law of Karma, or the Cause-and-Effect paradigm to a life filled with love and productivity within the Laws of Grace.



The author points out that Grace has always been a part of our lives, and that by recognizing and invoking Grace, one can experience love, joy, clarity, power to manifest, dimensionality, synchronicity and freedom. The author also stresses that Grace is our birthright and by choosing Grace means opening us to the challenge of living peaceful and purposeful, love-filled lives.



Within the content of this book, the author shows the readers how our lives have always been filled with Grace, and that by recognizing it, we are actually unleashing its power to guide us in our lives to become more positive, humble and grateful individuals.



“Choose Grace, Why Now Is The Time” is recommended to readers 18 years and beyond, for they are the ones who can greatly comprehend and appreciate this book due to maturity of age and understanding. This is a very inspirational book which can give readers the right amount of motivation to go through the struggles of life.



“Choose Grace, Why Now Is The Time” will is expected to be displayed at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, which will take place on August 23, 2017. Grab your own copy now and save the date!



“Choose Grace, Why Now Is The Time”

Written by Loretta Engelhardt

Published by Balboa Press

Published date May 2, 2013

Paperback price: $12.59



About the author

Loretta Engelhardt, EdD, is an educator, a registered nurse, and an entrepreneur establishing businesses in home healthcare and real estate. Dr. Engelhardt has written a PBS television series and has been published in the areas of biofeedback and self-discipline. Loretta lives in Sedona, Arizona, with husband Ken, often travelling to visit their five children and families. Loretta lives a magic and grace-filled life and wishes to share those experiences with her readers.