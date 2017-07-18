For Shy Children, A Delightful Story on How to Make Friends

Kids will learn how to win friends and shed their insecurities in writer and illustrator Catherine Follestad’s first book.



What does it take to become friends with other people? A friendly attitude, sincerity, and a great smile should do the trick but cuteness does help a lot. Get a load of it in children’s writer Catherine Follestad’s first book “The Itty Bitty Kitty.”



The first of Follestad’s five books and also the first in a series that spans three titles to date, “The Itty Bitty Kitty” features the titular character in her quest to make friends. The adorable kitten with caramel and white particolors tries to befriend the other cats, but they do not want to become friends with her because she is so small. But that does not deter Itty Bitty Kitty, who learns a valuable lesson along the way.



“The Itty Bitty Kitty” should serve as a comforting read for children who are too shy or too afraid to make friends in a new school or neighbourhood. Children will not only rhyme along with the playful story on friendship but also love the colorful illustrations by Follestad herself.



Follestad’s “The Itty Bitty Kitty” is made available at http://catherinefollestad.com/





“The Itty Bitty Kitty”

Written by Catherine Follestad

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: February 14, 2012

Paperback price: $8.99



About the Author



Catherine Follestad enjoys writing for children, and loves fantasy and storytelling. She believes play and pretend is an important part of growing up and discovering what one is meant to be. Her books are uplifting and encouraging while promoting an appetite for reading and being creative. “The Itty Bitty Kitty” is the first book she has published and is also the first in the “Itty Bitty Kitty” series.

