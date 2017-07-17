Ricoh’s GHG reduction goals obtain approval from SBT Initiative Achieving Zero GHG emissions by 2050

Ricoh Company Ltd. (President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita) obtained approval as Science Based Targets (SBT) from the international initiative, the SBT initiative (SBTi), in recognition of their greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, which form part of Ricoh’s new Group Environmental Goals. These goals were established earlier in this fiscal year as scientifically-based targets and are in line with the Paris Agreement*1, which aims to achieve the 2-degree goal.

The SBTi was jointly established in 2015 by CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) with the aim of promoting the achievement of scientifically-based GHG emission reduction targets in order to limit the increase in temperature to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

In the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015, the world recognized the importance of measures to combat global warming from a long-term perspective and began taking action to realize a zero-carbon society. Based on the Paris Agreement, Ricoh reviewed its long-term goals when launching its Mid-Term Management Plan which started in April 2017 and established new Ricoh Group Environmental Goals. SBT approval has been granted in respect of the GHG reduction goals formulated as part of these new environmental goals.

Cynthia Cummis, WRI’s Director of Private Sector Climate Mitigation and member of the SBTi steering committee, said: “We congratulate Ricoh on having their science-based target approved by our team. Having a validated target ensures that the company has defined a decarbonization pathway for itself that is ambitious and aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. By setting a science-based target, Ricoh will demonstrate to its peers and other stakeholders that this is a clear way of future-proofing growth in the transition to the low-carbon economy.”

Ricoh will strive to reduce the company’s GHG emissions 30% by 2030 from a 2015 base-year, and to achieve zero GHG emissions by 2050. In order to achieve these goals, we will aggressively promote energy conservation activities, as well as proactively use renewable energy. Regarding the use of renewable energy, Ricoh became the first Japanese company to join the international initiative RE100*2. Regarding GHG emissions from sources other than Ricoh, we will contribute to pursing the reduction of emissions across the entire value chain by striving to improve the energy efficiency of our products, and also by encouraging business partners and customers to work together. As we fulfil our responsibilities in a fast-changing world, we will proactively tackle social issues and contribute to creating a zero-carbon society.

《Ricoh Group Environmental Declaration》

We proactively reduce environmental impact and strive to improve the Earth’s self-recovery capabilities to achieve a zero-carbon society and a circular economy through business.

《Ricoh Group Environmental Goals》

Global warming prevention area

Goals for 2050

Aim for zero GHG emissions (*3) across the entire value chain

Goals for 2030

GHG Scope 1, 2: 30% reduction (*4) compared to the 2015 level

GHG Scope 3: 15% reduction compared to the 2015 level (procurement, use, and logistics categories)

Resource Conservation area

Goals for 2050

Resource conservation rate for products (*5): 93%

Goals for 2030

Resource conservation rate for products: 50%

*1: Paris AgreementThis international agreement was adopted at COP21 and specifically addresses the issue of global warming, it was agreed that it is essential to hold the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, achieving a balance between GHG emissions and absorptions by the end of this century.*2: RE100 InitiativeThe initiative consists of companies committed to using 100% renewable energy. Ricoh will switch to using at least 30% renewable energy by 2030, and targets 100% by 2050.*3: Zero GHG emissionsThe target is to minimize GHG emissions towards 2050 and offset emissions of GHG (Scope 1 and 2) by using socially accepted systems to achieve “net-zero emissions.” Regarding emissions of GHG (Scope 3), the Company will take measures in areas where they can achieve reduction, such as the development of energy-saving products and cooperating with business partners to promote zero - carbon emissions across the entire value chain.

GHG Scope 1: All direct GHG emissions from the Company’s own manufacturing plants, offices, vehicles etc.

All direct GHG emissions from the Company’s own manufacturing plants, offices, vehicles etc. GHG Scope 2: Indirect GHG emissions from the consumption of electricity and heat, purchased by the company

Indirect GHG emissions from the consumption of electricity and heat, purchased by the company GHG Scope 3: Emissions in the supply chain of business activities (excludes GHG Scope 1 and 2)

*4: 30% reductionRepresents the reduction level according to RCP2.6, which is a scenario to hold the increase in temperature, to well below 2°C in the future, as presented by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).*5: Resource conservation rateValues are calculated by dividing the reduction in new resource inputs by the total resource inputs.