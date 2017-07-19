Kenyan Writer Carries on the Tradition with His Debut Children’s Book

Under the pen name Ovid Singh, Omondi published his first book titled “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon,” which is also the first in a planned series of children’s books. The story, deep and rich in African flavor, revolves around the themes of responsibility and humility.



Benedict, the young hero of the story, obtains the ‘magic’ to change the color of his eyes after a chameleon, mistaking him as a predator, spits into his eyes. He discovers this ability after he recovers from temporary blindness and skin rashes. As he wonders what to do with his newfound ability, a soothsayer cautions him not to reveal his ‘magic’ or else he loses it.



Through this publication, Omondi preserves the tradition passed onto him from his grandmother and his mother. And by writing a children’s book series, he spreads awareness on African folklore. As a member of the Kenyan diaspora, sharing his country’s literary wealth with the world is his best contribution.



“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon”

Written by: Ovid Singh

Published by: Authorhouse

Publishing date: April 21, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author:



David Omondi is a native of Kenya who came to America at the beginning of the millennium. Born in the later 1960s, David was inspired by storytelling and folklore from his grandmother and mother while young. So many stories have been passed down through generations, yet some remain untold. David grew up in the village where he came across a lot of creepy living things and animals in the habitat. He had observed the chameleon quietly, where it moved, ate, mate, and the way it camouflaged when its space was invaded. The book “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” is the first publication among other series depicting the little boy’s curiosity that turned his naivety into brilliancy. Benedict, after encountering a chameleon, has been endowed with the ability to see what other normal people could not see. As long as the boy did not reveal his powers, the spell stayed with him.