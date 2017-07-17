Children’s Tale Invites Readers to Reflect on Their Special Abilities

As the first book in the series, “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” (AuthorHouse, 2016) appears as a fun and fantastic origin story of Benedict, a young village boy who obtains the power to change the color of his eyes after he is spat at by a chameleon. He is then advised by the village soothsayer, who warns him against revealing his extraordinary ability or else he risks losing it.



It is a known fact that children tend to brag and/or get overconfident about their skills and talents. Many of the grown-ups behave this way too; in addition, they boast about their achievements and looks. “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” should get readers, young and old, to (re)discover the purpose for whatever extraordinary abilities they believe they possess, even if they don’t want them in the first place.



“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” brings readers to anticipate Benedict and his life-changing journey. How will he use his ‘power’? Will he heed the soothsayer’s advice? Get a copy of this children’s book to find out.



“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon”

Written by: Ovid Singh

Published by: AuthorHouse

Publishing date: April 21, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author:



David Omondi is a native of Kenya who came to America at the beginning of the millennium. Born in the later 1960s, David was inspired by storytelling and folklore from his grandmother and mother while young. So many stories have been passed down through generations, yet some remain untold. David grew up in the village where he came across a lot of creepy living things and animals in the habitat. He had observed the chameleon quietly, where it moved, ate, mate, and the way it camouflaged when its space was invaded. The book “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” is the first publication among other series depicting the little boy’s curiosity that turned his naivety into brilliancy. Benedict, after encountering a chameleon, has been endowed with the ability to see what other normal people could not see. As long as the boy did not reveal his powers, the spell stayed with him.

