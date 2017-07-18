Children’s Book Presents Wolves as Heroes, Not Villains

Wolves in most children’s stories and fairy tales appear as villains like in “Little Red Riding Hood”, “The Three Little Pigs”, and “The Wolf and the Seven Young Goats.” In child author Lugthea Pelissier’s debut book “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” (AuthorHouse, 2015), wolves appear as heroes, not just masters of the wilderness.



Wonderfully illustrated by Sonny Heston, “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” revolves around the friendship between Spear and Shadow and their adventures together. Spear is sent by the pack leader to catch a thief, and in the woods, he finds Shadow, with the food that’s stolen. He takes her back to the camp, where the leader invites her to join the pack, much to Spear’s surprise.



Shadow soon proves herself as a worthy member of the pack when she pursues her evil sister Cora, who’s behind the latest theft. With Spear’s help, she’s able to defeat Cora, thus ending her string of robberies. After recovering from her wounds, she embarks on missions with Spear.



Readers, young and old, will love “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” for its positive portrayal of wolves, long viewed as terrible animals in classic tales. They represent human nature, and in Pelissier’s book, they represent our sense of adventure and our longing for friendship and acceptance, among other positive human attributes and needs.



Pelissier’s “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” is available through www.lugdepel.com





“The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow”

Written by Lugthea D. Pelissier

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: March 30, 2015

Paperback: $19.99

Kindle: $3.99



About the Author



Lugthea D. Pelissier is a talented girl who has a great passion for reading, writing, and drawing. She likes to spend her time in her room, and always has books, paper, and pencils by her side. She plays piano, violin, and record. She also performs Ballet and African dance. “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” is her first juvenile story published. She states that writing this book was an exciting, joyful, and fun experience, and will be helpful to teach young readers about the power of companionship, love, and mutual support. Her dream is to become a well-known non-fiction and fiction author.